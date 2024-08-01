Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,078. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

RTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

