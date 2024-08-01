Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $247,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

