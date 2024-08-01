Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $388,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. 26,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,700. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

