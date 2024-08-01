Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $418,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XENE. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,681,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 406,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,475,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,167,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

XENE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.26. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

