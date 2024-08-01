Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $113,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 78,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

