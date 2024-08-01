Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.81. 291,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,884,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

