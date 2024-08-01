Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,700,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $815,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:KFY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 10,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $73.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
