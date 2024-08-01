Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,700,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $815,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 10,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Korn Ferry

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.