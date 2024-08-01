Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,445. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,821. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.