Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 80,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.