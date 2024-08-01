Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,010 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $9,883,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,413,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,714,000 after purchasing an additional 473,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.8 %

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. 15,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

