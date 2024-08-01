Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 18,700 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 343,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.