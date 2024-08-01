Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 2,815 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,849. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.