Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 9,500 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPOF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

NYSE XPOF opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

