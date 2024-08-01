Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $256,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,530 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Report on AU

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.