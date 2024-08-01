Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $256,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,530 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AU opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.92. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.09.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
