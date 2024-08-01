Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $443,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $2,694,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 240,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $2,317,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Magow Rajesh 7,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.3 %

MMYT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. 59,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

