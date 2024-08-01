Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,627 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after purchasing an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,027. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

