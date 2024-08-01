Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,410 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,102,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,403,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.96. The stock had a trading volume of 365,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,450. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

