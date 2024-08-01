Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.80), Briefing.com reports. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Beacon Roofing Supply updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

BECN traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.27. 974,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.98 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.