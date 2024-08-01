Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.7 million. Belden also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

