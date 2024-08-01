Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $318.77 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $318.77 million and approximately $853,556.74 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.37 or 0.04891918 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,013,912 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,313,912 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

