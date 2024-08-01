Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) Insider Darren Stralow Buys 36,250 Shares

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGLGet Free Report) insider Darren Stralow bought 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$50,025.00 ($32,696.08).

Bellevue Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

Bellevue Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bellevue Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bellevue gold project covering an area of approximately 2,700 km2 located to north-west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Draig Resources Limited and changed its name to Bellevue Gold Limited in July 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.