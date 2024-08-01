Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-$0.58 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 8.8 %

BHE stock traded down $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 531,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,054. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.