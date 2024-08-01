Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.15 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

BHE traded up $7.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 822,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

