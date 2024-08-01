Benchmark Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $67.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $10.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,151. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

