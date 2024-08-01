Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after buying an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.60. 710,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,624. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

