Berenberg Bank Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 610

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.20) to GBX 610 ($7.85) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($8.10) to GBX 615 ($7.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.65) to GBX 800 ($10.29) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 598 ($7.69) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 435.20 ($5.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 647.50 ($8.33). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 541.78. The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,392.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

