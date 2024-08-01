Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Director Buys $53,300.00 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BYON stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BYON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

