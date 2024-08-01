Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.70. Beyond has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

