B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 222,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.