BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $388.00

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 387.50 ($4.98), with a volume of 559054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($4.98).

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 365.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,583.33 and a beta of -0.23.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

