BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $5,038,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 10,361.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.61. BILL has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

