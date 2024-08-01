Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.53.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

