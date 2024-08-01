BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $11.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $865.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of $801.54 and a 200-day moving average of $797.71. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $885.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

