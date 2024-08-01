BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CALY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.