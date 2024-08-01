BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1282 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.