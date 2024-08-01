BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 8.0 %

BKSY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 444,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,000. BlackSky Technology has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 82.02% and a negative net margin of 52.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.