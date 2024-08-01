Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 587.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3,995.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

