Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $55.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair raised Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of SQ opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,505 shares of company stock worth $1,683,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after buying an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Block by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582,826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Block by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

