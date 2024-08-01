Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
BCSAW stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
