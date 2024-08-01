Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Up 11.5% in July

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BCSAW stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

