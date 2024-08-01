BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Craig Hallum

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

BlueLinx stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.70. 79,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 70.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

