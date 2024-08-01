BMO Capital Markets Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $125.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.96. 93,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $42,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 83.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6,377.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,431 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter worth $738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Strategic Education by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

