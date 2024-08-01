BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RHCB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2129 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RHCB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF (RHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global investment grade corporate bonds selected based on a combination of ESG evaluation, bottom-up credit analysis, and relative value assessment.

