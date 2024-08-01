BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after acquiring an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,310,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,579,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 3,355,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.