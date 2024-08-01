BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. 1,912,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,318. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

