Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 87,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Borr Drilling by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 5.3 %

BORR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 1,051,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

