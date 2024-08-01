Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:BXP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 1,477,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,818. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
