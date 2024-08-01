Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Bow Energy Ltd., (CVE:ONG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Bow Energy Ltd., shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Bow Energy Ltd., Stock Up 11.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About Bow Energy Ltd.,

(Get Free Report)

Bow Energy Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Indonesia. Its principal properties include production sharing contracts, such as Bohorok, Palmerah Baru, Palmerah Deep, Mahato, as well as South Block A and Bohorok Deep properties located in Sumatra, Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bow Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.