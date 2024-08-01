BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0986 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of USFI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.
About BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF
