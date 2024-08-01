Brian Keith Larabee Sells 600 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total transaction of $74,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares in the company, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.26. 70,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,320. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $165.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

About Rogers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Rogers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,461,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,962,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rogers by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,270,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

