Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.43. 389,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,745. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

