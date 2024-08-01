BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.
BrightSpire Capital Price Performance
BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 173,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,124. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
