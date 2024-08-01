BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

BrightSpire Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 53.3% per year over the last three years. BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 89.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.68. 173,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,124. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 63.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

